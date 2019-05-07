737 additional domestic flights for festive season

KUALA LUMPUR: The two largest local airlines, AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines, will have an additional 737 domestic flights during this festive season, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the proposal had been agreed upon by the parties involved and the additional flights would be available from May 23 to June 16 to cover the Aidilfitri, Gawai Day and Kaamatan Festival celebrations.

“A total of 737 flights will be added to the 3,776 scheduled flights,” he said during oral question-and-answer session.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Muhamad Mustafa who wanted to know why flight ticket prices were higher during the festive seasons even with prior bookings.

Kamarudin explained that this was the government’s move to ensure that the aviation services were able to accommodate to increased demand as well as to control the flight ticket prices.

He added that the government would not impose ceiling and floor prices for domestic flight tickets and would allow the airlines to set the prices based on their respective commercial decisions. - Bernama