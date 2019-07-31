750 Sarawak local councillors sworn in

KUCHING: A total of 750 local councillors in Sarawak took their oath of office here today.

Up to 314 of them or just over 40% are new faces.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari told reporters that the mayors of the Kuching South City Council and Kuching North City Hall and the chairman of the Sibu Municipal Council will be appointed soon.

“This is because the term of office of the existing mayors and the chairman will only expire at the end of August,“ he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government will pay a monthly allowance of RM300 to the councillors, who will serve until 2021.

Meanwhile, asked about Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan, which borders Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state government is prepared to assist Indonesia if the proposal goes through.

“If the Indonesian capital is relocated to Kalimantan, surely we can cooperate with their ministers in the areas where they may need assistance,“ he said.

He said Sarawak is now supplying electricity to Kalimantan and is ready to increase the supply if there is a request and the state has additional supply. — Bernama