76 nabbed in wild homestay party in Kluang

KLUANG: Police have arrested 76 individuals allegedly involved in a wild party at a homestay in Jalan Delima here, early today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the 56 men and 20 women, aged between 15 and 35, were detained by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation division at about 1.30am, while they were busy partying.

“During the body search, police found some illegal substances on three men, namely one plastic packet suspected of containing ketamin weighing 1.85g, one packet of marijuana weighing 1.8g and 21 ecstasy pills,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Abduh said 28 men and 10 women tested positive for drugs and were placed under remand until July 8, while three speakers, a set of PA system equalizers and a laptop were also seized during the raid.

He said based on the information received, the individuals got to know about the wild party via WhatsApp, with each attendee charged RM30.

In this regard, Mohd Abduh advised homestay operators to properly identify the clients renting their premises, and for parents to monitor their children’s activities regularly to avoid them getting involved in drugs. - Bernama