76 people in Benteng Lahad Datu cluster tested, quarantined

KUALA LUMPUR: Police personnel at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters (IPD) and their family members, totalling 76, have been tested for Covid-19, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the initial test results of the four police officers, 30 personnel and 42 family members were negative. They are currently under home quarantine after the Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) Cluster was announced at the IPD.

“The Lahad Datu IPD is operating as usual and has been disinfected,” he told Bernama, yesterday.

Acryl Sani said as for now, the IPD would not be receiving new detainees and those arrested would be placed at lock-ups at the nearest police stations.

Meanwhile, Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Hazani Ghazali said eight detainees were tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

“Five of them are now detained at the Lahad Datu IPD lock-up and the other three at Tawau Prison,” he said.

Prior to this, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster known as the Benteng LD Cluster was discovered following the screening on new detainees at the IPD lock-up. —Bernama