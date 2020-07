PETALING JAYA: Seventy-seven people have been arrested as of Friday for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order.

From this number, 13 people were remanded and 64 individuals were issued compounds.

“Some of the violations include initiating contact sports activities (15), pub and night club activities (12) and violating standard operating procedures (SOPs),“ said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in a press statement today.

Besides that, the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) together with Socso will hold the Prihatin screening programme for Covid-19 for foreign construction workers for free in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

“For further information, please contact the CIDB Malaysia Covid-19 team at pspcovid19@cidb.gov.my,“ he said.

He also said checks by CIDB found that 32 construction sites have abided by the SOPs, and four did not and were issued warnings, and two others are not operating.

“The cumulative number of construction sites that abide by SOPs until yesterday is 2,738 sites, while 495 violated the SOP and were issued warnings. CIDB enforcement teams have also ordered 19 construction sites to close for violating the SOP,“ he said.