KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men including four foreigners from Bangladesh were fined RM800 and RM1,000 for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

At the Selayang court, Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan meted out a maximum fine of RM1,000 in default three months’ jail to R.Thayalan, 24 ; S.N Lugantran, 25 ; K.Gukan, 24; and Muhammad Khan Abdullah, 24, for travelling from Jalan Bandar Country Homes to Kundang, Gombak here at 8.30pm, April 3.

They were charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which provides for a maximum six months’ jail or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

Meanwhile, Thayalan and Lugantran pleaded not guilty to obstructing a policeman from carrying out his duty at the same place, time and date, under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both, upon conviction.

Thayalan also claimed trial to reckless driving and causing injury to a policeman at the same place, time and date under Section 279 of the Penal Code and he faces a maximum six months imprisonment or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed June 9 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni persecuted while all of the accused were represented by lawyer M.Mariappan.

At the Kuala Lumpur magistrate’s court, four Bangladeshi men were fined RM800 or one month jail for violating MCO.

Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif meted out the sentence against Nazir Tayyab, Hassan Bilal, Mahmood Nasir and Ramzan Mustafa after they pleaded guilty to the offence committed at Taman Miharja, Cheras at 11.45pm on April 1.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal persecuted while all of the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama