8 new faces among 10 Melaka exco members sworn in today

MELAKA: Eight new faces were among the 10 assemblymen sworn in as Melaka State Executive Council (exco) members at Dewan Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh today.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, in announcing the new line-up of state executive councillors earlier today, said they represented a combination of old and new faces from various backgrounds and professions to help further develop the state and prosper the people.

Sulaiman himself holds the portfolio of Economic Planning, Finance, Land Development, Government-Linked Companies and Religious Affairs.

The eight new faces appointed to the line-up are former State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Rauf Yusof who holds the portfolio of Industrial, Investment and Entrepreneur Development; Datuk Zaidi Atan (Housing, Local Government and Environment); and Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry).

Also V.P Shanmugam (Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Development); Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (Health and Anti-Drug); Datuk Rais Yasin (Education and Technology) and Ngwe Hee Sem (Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs).

Datuk Kalsom Nordin is the only woman appointed to the line-up, holding the portfolio of Women, Family Development and Welfare.

Two old faces in the line-up were Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis who maintains his portfolio of Tourism, Heritage and Culture; and Datuk Rahmad Mariman, who was given a new portfolio of Works, Transport, Public Amenities, Infrastructure and Flood Management.

Rahmad previously held the Health and Anti-Drug portfolio. — Bernama