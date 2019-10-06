80ha green park to be built in Sibu: CM

SIBU: The Sarawak government is setting up an 80ha green park here for the urban community to carry out sports and recreational activities, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said he would discuss the matter soon with State Assistant Minister for Education and Technological Research, Dr Annuar Rapaee, on the project, which would be bigger than the one in Kuching.

The proposed area is rich in forest and wildlife, has a river flowing through, on the highlands and at a strategic location, he added.

“We will gazette the area as a green park to provide a place for the people to exercise, carry out sports and recreational activities, so that it will no longer be the focus of developing companies,” he said in response to a question from the floor at a townhall session “Berambeh Ngan CM Abg Jo” at the Sibu Islamic Complex today.

There are already two green parks here, at Taman Rimba Bukit Lima and Taman Bukit Aup.

Abang Johari said a state-owned international school would also be built near the University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) campus at Jalan Teng Chin Hua here. — Bernama