TANAH RATA: A total of 811 election workers will be on duty tomorrow for the Cameron Highlands by-election, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said there would be 29 voting centres and 86 polling streams.

“The EC has conducted checks on all the equipment, such as ballot boxes, the indelible ink, etc, for use on polling day (tomorrow).

“This is to ensure everything is in good condition. Everything is ready to go,” he told reporters after a visit to the ballot box inspection centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Ahmad Shah today.

Meanwhile, Azhar advised voters to come out early to vote and not wait until the last minutes due to the uncertain weather condition.

Asked whether voters had been made aware of some polling centres to close early on polling day, he said it was not something new and had been practised before, including during the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9 last year.

“This is because the distance between the polling centre and the particular vote tallying centre is far. In fact, EC has increased the number of polling streams to expedite and ensure smooth voting process.

“As such, voters do not have to queue for a long time,” he added.

Azhar said he expected the official results for the Cameron Highlands by-election to be announced by 10 pm tomorrow.

The Cameron Highlands by-election is the fifth by-election after GE14, with the first for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on Aug 4); the second and third for the Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8) and the fourth for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13).

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ramli Mohd Nor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independents, former Aminuddin Baki Institute lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib and farmer Wong Seng Yee.

It is being held after the Election Court on Nov 30 last year annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election due to vote-buying. — Bernama