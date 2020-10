PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s daily cases of Covid-19 hit an all-time high with 871 as at noon today. The new cases bring the cumulative infections todate to 20,498.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases at 702, followed by Selangor with 72, Penang with 45, Perak with 10, Labuan and Kedah with nine each, Kuala Lumpur with seven, Sarwak with five, Negri Sembilan with three and Terengganu with two.

Johor and Malacca had one case each.

The majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions, with only five being imported transmissions.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country also recorded 701 recoveries, the highest number of discharged in a day so far.

He added that added that 701 patients have been discharged while 86 patients are in intensive care and 28 require respiratory assistance.

The country also recorded seven new deaths, surpassing a peak previously reached on March 29.