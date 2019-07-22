88 people high on drugs nabbed at entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighty–eight people who turned a family entertainment centre in Puchong into a drug joint were arrested when police raided the place late last night.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the suspects, aged between 18 and 50, included 84 Indonesians who are mostly labourers and factory workers.

The group was believed to have rented a room at the centre for RM280 per hour and used it for drug-taking activities without the knowledge of the management, he told a media conference after the operation last night.

“In the raid, the Serdang Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division arrested four local men, 55 Indonesian men and 29 Indonesian women. They were high on drugs when police surprised them.

“A total of 59 of them had no identification documents,” he said.

Police also seized two packets of ketamine and 11 ecstasy pills. — Bernama