88 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,603,249 individuals or 88 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 94.4 per cent, or 22,098,764 individuals, of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 114,124 individuals or 3.6 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination.

It also showed a total of 221,812 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 126,433 as first dose and 95,379 as second dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) so far to 44,573,891.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread

Meanwhile, two deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday and both were brought in dead (BID) to hospital, bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 26,759. - Bernama