PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) Review Committee which was set up by the Cabinet has helped see over 90% of the 3,700 applications which were put on hold last year, processed.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (Motac) minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, said the committee — joined by various agencies including the Immigration Department with Motac acting as the secretariat — has helped clear the backlog and now the decision to endorse applicants is with the Home Affairs Minister.

Before this, the media reported that the processing (review and recommendation) of over 4,000 MM2H applications had been delayed since September, when according to standard operating procedure approval should just take 90 days.

At a press conference today after officiating a MM2H workshop, Mohamaddin said the committee is currently working on 1,700 applications received this year until March.

According to him, since the programme was started in 2002 and until 2018, 43,943 applicants from 131 countries have been given the greenlight with China making up the biggest number at 13,892.

“It (MM2H) has generated over RM18.3 billion for the economy, with the Immigration Department reaping RM16.7 million in visa revenue,” he said, adding that Motac is looking at new places like Malta to woo people to be part of the programme which allows one to live or retire in Malaysia on a long-term basis. — Bernama