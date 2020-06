PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) announced 93 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total number of infections to 7970 with no deaths reported as of 12pm today.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily press briefing that all of the cases were through local transmission and out of 93 cases, only two positive cases are Malaysians, while the remaining 91 cases are among the foreigners.

Hisham said the increasing number of cases among the foreign workers are worrying and that the employees should ramp up its effort in educating their foreign workers on the importance of adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“ Out of 93 new cases reported today, 91 of them are among the foreigners where 55 positive cases were detected from Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot (DTI), 36 were from the Pedas cluster and only two cases are Malaysians,“ he said.

Therefore, Hisham said this brings to a total of 256 cases detected in Pedas cluster so far where a staggering of 242 cases are non Malaysians.

Out of 242 reported cases in Pedas, 136 were Nepalis, 55 from Bangladesh, 26 from Myanmar, 21 were Indonesians, three of them were from India and one Vietnamese.

“ Only 14 positive cases among the Malaysian nationals,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Hisham revealed today that among the foreigners from clusters at four DTIs in Sepang, Bukit Jalil , Semenyih and Putrjaya, the data showed that India is at the top of the list which to date, a total of 123 positive cases were recorded from India, followed by 108 of Bangladeshi, 76 of Indonesians, 66 were from Myanmar, 45 are Pakistanis , 18 of them were Chinese nationals, seven from Sri Lanka, five from Nepal , four from Cambodia, three of them were from Philippines , two from Mesir , and each from Laos, Nigeria, Libya and Syria.

The health director general addressed the issue of Covid-19 spread among the migrant workers and he urged the employers to look after the welfare and the well being of their foreign workers.

He then emphasized on several factors that causing the spread of infections among the migrant workers such as the lack of personal hygiene, the absence of cleanliness at their accommodations and at work.

Hisham suggested to the employers to provide conducive accommodations to their migrant workers to ensure safe social distancing and to curb from spreading, apart from constant monitoring to ensure the SOPs are being practiced by their workers at their workplace.

He reiterated that screening must be done for their migrant workers especially those who are working in the construction and safety sector at the red zone and yellow zone areas.

To date, Hisham said there are six patients who remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), with two of them requiring ventilator support and a total of 1324 active cases are currently being treated accordingly.

He added that 61 patients have received successful treatment and been discharged today, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 6531.

There were no fatalities reported today and therefore the death toll remains at 115.