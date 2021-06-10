95 media personnel in Kelantan vaccinated

KOTA BHARU: A total of 95 media personnel from various agencies in Kelantan have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said of this number, 31 personnel who registered through Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) were given their jabs at Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

“Apart from this group, some had received their jabs earlier, including 10 personnel who were vaccinated yesterday,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, Kemudi president Shahnun Hanif Abdullah Suhaimi, in a statement, thanked the Health Ministry, Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Kelantan government and state health department for vaccinating the media personnel.

He said this would make the media personnel more spirited and confident in carrying out their duties.

However, he reminded them to keep adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) such as wearing face masks and practising physical distancing.

Harakah reporter Nur Ain Manaf, 26, said she was really excited when informed that she would be vaccinated today.

“Praise be to God, everything went smoothly and the injection did not hurt. Before getting the vaccine, I was a little worried when going out for coverage. Hopefully, with the vaccination, we will be better protected,” she added. — Bernama