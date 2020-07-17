96.7% of wage subsidy applications approved by Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has approved 96.7% or 314,844 applications for the Wage Subsidy Programme as of Wednesday, Chief Executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said.

He said since the Wage Subsidy Programme was introduced on April 1 until Wednesday (July 15), the department had received 325,506 applications from employers representing 2.66 million employees.

“Most of the employers’ complaints that have reached me are regarding subsidised payments that have not yet been credited.

“Other complaints include underpayment/overpayment as well as appeals on rejected applications,“ he said in a statement Thursday night.

To address problems faced by employers, he said Socso had taken steps to set up a task force to resolve the issue of rejected applications and hold discussions with banks on the issue of business registration number (BRN). — Bernama