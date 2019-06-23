97-year-old among flood evacuees

LANGKAWI: A 97-year-old woman was among 14 people evacuated from their flood-affected homes in Kampung Bohor Masjid here this afternoon.

The evacuees who were from two families were transported to the hall at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kedawang this afternoon, said Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster, Operations and Training officer for Langkawi district, Leftenan Azamshah Apearal when met at the evacuation centre.

Flood waters had entered the homes at about 3am this morning.

Food and drink as well as other assistance were provided to the victims, while the agencies involved in the evacuation operation included the Social Welfare Department, Royal Malaysian Police and the Langkawi District Office. — Bernama