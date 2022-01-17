97.1 per cent of household heads receive BWI - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 97.1 per cent of heads of flood-affected households registered at temporary relief centres (PPS) had received compassionate aid (BWI) from the government so far.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in a statement today said the three flood-hit states had completed the BWI distribution process, namely Perak with 309 recipients, Terengganu (451) and Kuala Lumpur (1,175).

“Basic Necessities Aid (BBKA) had also been distributed to the heads of households whose houses were inundated during the northeast monsoon floods 2021/2022. Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest distribution of aid at 94 per cent, while Melaka had distributed the aid to 57.4 per cent of the affected household heads,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Implementation Coordination Unit’s report, Kelantan had completed the maximum payment of the house repair aid of RM5,000 to 13 household heads.

Meanwhile, the statement said the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia had recorded two landslides in Sarawak, bringing the total number of landslides during the northeast monsoon nationwide to 282. - Bernama