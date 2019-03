KUALA LUMPUR: An individual who is a dictator will not allow critics to freely voice their opinions, says Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

Referring to Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar using the word ‘dictator’ on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Rina said Mahathir had always been open and rational, accepting criticism and differences in opinion.

“In this regard, I urge all leaders and members of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to uphold the principle of respecting each other in voicing our views.

“We should imbibe the spirit of unanimity because I think the people would want to hear more from us as government leaders on what we’re doing for their well-being,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Rina, who is also Rural Development Minister, said the avenue for criticising and voicing out differing opinions existed in PH since the establishment of the PH Presidential Council.

The media had reported that during an interview with Singapore Straits Times recently, Nurul Izzah, a former PKR vice-president, spoke on how how difficult it was to work with Mahathir whom she described as a former dictator. — Bernama