A-SEANSAT-PG 1 LEO satellite successfully launched: Angkasa-X and USM collaboration creates national history

GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) played host as one of the very few venues in Malaysia to witness the live broadcast of the launching of local space technology company Angkasa-X Innovation Sdn Bhd’s first low earth orbit (LEO) satellite to the space from Russia yesterday.

The vice-chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia Prof Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Mohamed said that the launch of A-SEANSAT-PG1 satellite will spearhead Malaysia’s space technology ecosystem development and drive economic advancement for equatorial countries.

“This historic event symbolises the result of hard work and high commitment. The successful launch of this satellite not only shows Malaysia’s excellence in space technology, but is also an inspiration to scientists and engineers in Malaysia,“ he told reporters at the launch of the A-SEANSAT-PG1 satellite, witnessed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow here yesterday.

Moreover, Abdul Rahman added that with the launch of A-SEANSAT-PG1 satellite and 200 subsequent satellites, Angkasa-X intends to establish a robust space economy, especially within ASEAN.

He stated that the satellite will also contribute by creating a world where data connectivity and crucial information will be easily accessible and affordable for society, government and companies.

“Malaysia is the first country in Southeast Asia to design, assemble and launch homegrown LEO satellite.

“Investing in satellite and space satellite technology drives talent development, creates high-value jobs, develops new space technology solutions to sell globally, and attracts domestic and international investment and talent, positively impacting the nation’s economy,“ he said. -Bernama