A true Malaysian at heart and in spirit

PETALING JAYA: Working in an all-Malay company led Haris Ng, 51, to develop an interest in Malay music and culture. In his early 20s, Ng discovered he enjoyed Islamic music, or Nasyid.

“Back then, Nasyid was trendy and I came to like Raihan, a Nasyid group that was popular at the time,” he said.

Ng, who hails from Bukit Mertajam on the mainland of Penang, said he learned about Islam and the Malay culture from music and his friends at work.

He was pleasantly surprised when his father and three siblings accepted his inclination.

“When I finally had the courage, I told my father I wanted to convert to Islam and one day marry a Malay girl,” he told theSun.

With his family’s blessings, Ng married Waznah Hasbi in 2000, after which the couple were blessed with two children, now aged 20 and 17.

“It was a smooth transition for me because my family accepted my choice and we did not have any conflicts with friends or family,” he said.

The only difference mostly concerned food. Ng prefers vegetarian dishes and his wife learnt some Chinese recipes.

“In cultures and traditions, I was never a devoted Buddhist, so I don’t really follow Buddhist beliefs or traditions.

“Islamic and Buddhist traditions have their differences.”

Ng said contrary to popular belief, converting to Islam does not mean one has turned his back on his race.

“I did not convert to become a Malay. I never was and never will be Malay. I am still Chinese and proud of it. It is just that I have different religious beliefs now.”

Ng said both his children went to Chinese kindergarten and Chinese schools.

“They both read, write and speak Mandarin fluently, just as they do Bahasa Malaysia and English.”

While some of his neighbours’ children find it odd seeing a Chinese man going to a mosque, celebrating Hari Raya and speaking fluent Bahasa Malaysia, Ng said this is what being a Malaysian is all about.

He and his family said interracial marriages in Malaysia should not become an issue because all races here share a common Malaysian identity.

“We treat all our neighbours and friends just like family and don’t look at their skin colour or their religious beliefs. We accept everyone just like everyone accepts us,” Ng added.

In celebrating Merdeka on Aug 31, Ng urge Malaysians to discard racial and religious prejudices and realise that we are all just human, with certain differences.

“One should never look at a person and think he or she is an Indian, Malay, Chinese or whatever race. Just remember that Malaysia achieved Merdeka because all the races came together as one people to request for it. Let us continue to be united as one people.”