Aaron: Using different National Day logo, theme promotes disunity

PUTRAJAYA: Any proposal to use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration is recognised as a social deficit out to promote disunity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said such proposal is a hindrance to the government’s efforts in ensuring the well-being of the community.

He was referring to the statement made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who proposed that the four states under the PN administration use a different National Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations.

“This is closely related to the spirit of cooperation, tolerance and good relations between the federal government and the states which must be dealt with carefully.

“Leaders at every level should play an important role as the catalyst to propogate and strengthen unity, and ensure good governance at the federal and state levels through socio-political and economic boundaries,“ he said.

The media reported Ahmad Fadhli as saying Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu which are under PN rule, would likely use the alternative logo and theme Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera (Strong Consensus for a Prosperous Malaysia) that was launched by PN Youth yesterday.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil had earlier announced ‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope) as the theme of the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Aaron said the theme of HKHM 2023, which was launched on May 27, was to foster a spirit of unity and patriotism and instill a deep love for the nation.

He said, every citizen in this country is well aware that every year the event is celebrated with the spirit of patriotism and love for the country to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their struggles for the country’s independence.

“The National Day celebration is a national celebration. The logo and the theme that have been set symbolise togetherness among Malaysians,“ he said.

Aaron also called on all parties to help promote national unity and join hands to ensure that efforts to strengthen unity can be achieved at an optimal rate because unity is key to building a harmonious and prosperous nation.

“Let us not be the cause of division or misunderstanding among the people. It’s not a question of who is weak or strong and who is good or bad, but it is more about working together regardless of background or political beliefs,“ he said. - Bernama