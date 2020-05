PETALING JAYA: A nationwide blood donation drive to be organised by St John’s Ambulance Malaysia is aimed at helping to ease a shortage faced by the blood bank.

Its secretary-general, Hoo We Tak said the blood bank is facing a critical shortage of AB-type blood group. “We are at the red level, which means the situation is serious.”

For other blood types, the situation is less severe.

“We are either at the yellow, or moderate and green, or safe, levels.

“The blood donation drive is also to mark St John’s Ambulance’s 111th anniversary, which falls on June 24,” Hoo said.

“We will be holding the blood donation drive at 20 locations nationwide.”

He said every possible measure will be taken to ensure that blood donors are not infected by the Covid-19 virus. A donor has to fill up an online form and will be asked to state whether they had left the country in the last six months and other questions relevant to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The potential donor’s response to the questionnaire will help us determine his health status.”

Measures such as taking the temperature of blood donors will be carried out to prevent the spread of the infection at donation sites.