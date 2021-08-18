Abang Johari reserves comment on who GPS wants to become PM

MIRI: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) reserved his comment when asked here today who GPS wanted to take over the premiership of the country from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I am leaving it to the wisdom of Seri Paduka Baginda Yang diPertuan Agong,” he said when met by reporters after the Ground Breaking Ceremony of LAKU Corporate and Miri Area Office Building here.

The question on GPS’ stance was asked following a local newspaper report today that GPS leaders had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah via video conferencing.

GPS leaders comprised Abang Johari who is the president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB); Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP); Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), and Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).- Bernama