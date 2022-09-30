Abducted cosmetic agent reported fine: Police

KOTA BHARU: A sales agent of a cosmetic product who was kidnapped at her house in Tumpat, Kelantan, last Sept 13 is reported to be fine.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun told a press conference here today that the victim, Rosnazirah Mohd Naim, was now in Kuala Lumpur and would be brought back to Kelantan soon.

He thanked the Criminal Investigation Department for working hard to resolve the case.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement, said the victim was rescued with the assistance and sharing of information between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Royal Thai Police.

According to him, the police have detained seven local men in Kelantan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to facilitate investigations into the case.

In the Sept 13 incident, the woman was kidnapped by several men from her home in Kampung Semat Jal, Tumpat at about 5.10 pm.

The victim was suspected to have been smuggled out of the country through an illegal jetty in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, after a car, believed to be used in the incident, was found abandoned there. - Bernama