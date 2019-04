KUALA LUMPUR: Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador is expected to take over as inspector-general of police when Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun retires next month.

It was learnt that the nomination of Abdul Hamid, 61, for the top cop’s job has received the nod from the government and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

But when met at an event today, he said he had yet to receive an official letter from the government.

“Not yet. I have not received any indication or letter. So it is up to the government and the Police Commission (to decide) on who it wishes to select. For now, I am still the acting deputy IGP,” he said at the City Hall building in Jalan Raja Laut after officiating at a seminar on violence against women and children.

Abdul Hamid, who was formerly deputy head of the Special Branch, went on early retirement in 2015 after he spoke up against the previous government’s alleged involvement in certain scandals.

In May last year, he was recalled by leaders of the new Pakatan Harapan government and appointed Special Branch director.

Last month, he took over as acting deputy IGP when Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim retired.

On another matter, Abdul Hamid said police have stepped up security in the country following the Sri Lanka bombings.

“The IGP gave the orders and the Special Branch is also taking measures to be prepared. State and district police have also been ordered to be more sensitive to their surroundings and be on the lookout for anything suspicious. We often engage the public to assist us by channelling information related to such threats. With all these efforts taken, we pray something like this does not happen in our country.”

Asked if police had any leads on Jho Low, he said the fugitive has been seen in Hong Kong and Macau.

“Ever since then, he has (disappeared) from our radar. Information revealed he is somewhere near the area. All we know is he is moving freely in a (certain) country. We are still making efforts to trace him. We hope the authorities will adhere to agreements we have on managing issues regarding fugitives,” Abdul Hamid added.