PUTRAJAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will set up about 200 nurseries next year with the focus on hospitals and police stations, said its deputy minister Hannah Yeoh (pix).

“The focus is on both locations as majority of the nurses and female personnel working on shifts, need these facilities,” she told reporters here today.

Yeoh, who attended a town hall session between her ministry and 164 local authority council (PBT) women members, said the construction of the 200 nurseries was through an allocation of RM30 million provided under the 2020 Budget.

She said 66 nurseries were set up at the government offices this year through the RM10 million allocation under the 2019 Budget.

On the issue of family institutions, Yeoh said the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) would enhance its “grand-parenting” course for grandparents next year to increase their awareness of the dangers of social media including among children.

“This is because senior citizens’ level of awareness on the risks and dangers posed by cyberspace is still low,“ she said.

Yeoh said the LPPKN would also strengthen its reproductive and social health education programme to curb the symptoms of teenage pregnancy, abandoned babies and underage marriages by conducting the programme at selected schools next year.

“The programme is not only aimed at educating young women to take care of themselves but also to train young men to respect women. It will also educate teenage boys that having sex with an underage girl is an offence,” she said. — Bernama