Abu Zahar regrets ACAB members disputed him before meeting up

PUTRAJAYA: Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang said today that six of his fellow members of the board had bypassed him prior to deciding to issue a statement on Saturday distancing themselves from his earlier comments on the damning allegations against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Expressing regret over the matter, Abu Zahar said in a press conference here that the six members, Tan Sri Ismail Omar, Datuk David Chua Kok Te, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar and Datuk Dr Hamzah Kassim had held a meeting on Saturday without his knowledge before releasing their statement.

He said a day earlier Azman had sent him a Whatsapp text message saying the “the issue is getting hotter and hotter” with Chua responding to it by saying “ACAB needs to meet and discuss this matter urgently and come up with a clear statement to state ACAB’s position by early next week. Keeping silent is not an option.”

Abu Zahar said Ismail was the next to respond with a text message that read “Yes, we’re meeting on Jan 11. Need to address relevant issues”.

“On their request and views, I agreed on holding a closed-door meeting on today at 10am at the MACC Academy in Kuala Lumpur . However, out of a sudden on Saturday, the six board members decided to hold a meeting amongst themselves and issued a media statement. It is regretful they had released the statement.” he said.

Abu Zahar stressed that he is prepared to be investigated at any time by any party or organisation.