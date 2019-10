IPOH: A tanker lorry transporting 24.8 tonnes of sulphuric acid skidded and overturned at Km 373 of the North South Expressway (south bound) near Slim River today.

Slim River Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Fazrul Azuan Norman said the station received a call on the incident at 3.53pm.

“The volatility of the acid is 98%. The Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) is conducting the hazard and risk assessment process,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Fazrul Azuan said the lorry driver, aged 32, was slightly injured in the incident and was sent to Slim River Hospital for treatment.

Today’s accident involving a tanker lorry transporting chemical is the second to occur in Perak in a week.

Last Wednesday, a tanker lorry with 20,000 litre of acetone overturned in Kampung Parit Mentara 3, Bagan Serai. — Bernama