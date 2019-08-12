Act against Zakir Naik, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Action should be taken against controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik for his irresponsible statement, for example by reviewing his permanent resident status, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

The DAP adviser said authorities should not allow foreigners to abuse their privileges of becoming a permanent resident by creating inter-racial and inter-religious tension and conflict in the country.

“It is most regrettable that preacher Zakir Naik had created mischief in his recent speech in Kota Baru when he compared the Hindus in Malaysia to the Muslims in India and said that the former enjoyed more than 100% rights in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India.

“Zakir had cast baseless aspersion on the Malaysian Indian community who have made great sacrifices and contributions to the building of present-day Malaysia and made a most mischievous and deplorable attempt to create inter-racial and inter-religious tension, misunderstanding and conflict in Malaysia,“ Lim said in a statement.

He said Zakir had claimed that Hindus in Malaysia, despite the benefits, are more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, in an interview with Turkish international news channel TRT World last month, said although Zakir’s extreme views were a threat to the country’s racial and religious relations, it was difficult to remove him because no other country wanted him.

He said Malaysia has a multi-racial, multi-religious population and that anybody who comes up and expresses extreme views about race relations and other religions is not wanted.

Zakir is wanted by India on charges of money laundering and is accused of inciting extremism.