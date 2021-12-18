Act on traders for imposing exorbitant price on essential goods

Jeli: The relevant agencies should take action against traders if they are found selling essential goods at unreasonable prices without strong reasons.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix), nevertheless, conceded that there were price gaps for items sold in the urban markets compared to villages such as vegetables because it involved factors such as logistics including rental of vehicles and others.

“This matter (price gap) is among that we detected...a wide gap is linked to the cost of logistics...For example, the delivery of necessities from the villages to the markets requires a vehicle and it may involve costly fare and so on.

“But if the gap is excessive or significant, action must be taken immediately to ensure the prices imposed are not more than the appropriate prices,” he told reporters after attending a Malaysian Family Sales programme at the Air Lanas Farmers’ Market here today.

The event was also attended by the Kelantan Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) director Adnan Abd Rahman.

Commenting further, Mustapa said in order to overcome the problem the government had taken proactive measures by implementing various programmes such as the Malaysian Family Sales programme nationwide which was seen as being able to ease the burden of the people.

He said, in addition, the government had also identified the factors behind the hike in the cost of living, including low supplies, which must be given attention by all parties.

“As such, we must tackle this problem and the whole government machinery has been ordered to find ways to tackle it,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the views of certain quarters that the Malaysian Family Sales programme was a political game, Mustapa, who is also Jeli Member of Parliament said, the government viewed the matter of helping the people seriously.

“The problem of the people is a national problem and it is always discussed in Cabinet meetings because it is not a political game.

“That is why Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob implements such a programme because it is very much in keeping with the Malaysian Family Aspirations to benefit the people,” he added. — Bernama