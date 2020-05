KUALA LUMPUR: An actor was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today with enticing a married woman to have illicit intercourse with him.

However, Muhammad Shah Radhi Hazvee (pix), 24, also known as ‘Shah Hazvee’, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar.

Muhammad Shah, who acted in the drama “Monalisa” and “Hero” was charged with enticing the 36 year-old woman to have illicit intercourse with him despite knowing that she is the lawful wife of a 38-year-old man.

The offence was allegedly committed in Taman Sering, Ukay Perdana here at 8pm last May 25.

The charge, framed under Section 498 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Farah Nasihah allowed him bail of RM2,300 in one surety and set Aug 5 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Sangitaa prosecuted, while lawyer Harcharanjit Singh represented the actor. — Bernama