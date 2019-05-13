Actor Sofi Jikan to enter defence on ganja charge

PETALING JAYA: The magistrate’s court here today ordered actor Sofi Jikan to enter his defence on a charge of using ganja last year.

The decision was made by magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution.

The court set June 28 for him to enter his defence.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor judge Amir Abdul Hamid while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Haniff Hassan.

Sofi, 48, real name Mohammad Shoffi Jikan, chose to give evidence under oath on the witness stand.

However, Haniff said if there were additional witnesses, he would inform the court.

On Feb 13, 2018 Sofi pleaded not guilty to using THC.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters narcotics department office at 11.15pm on Feb 6, 2018.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine of up to RM5,000, on conviction. — Bernama