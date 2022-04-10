Actor Zul Ariffin pleads guilty to posting steamy video (Updated)

SEPANG: Actor Zul Ariffin was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today for uploading video clips containing lewd actions on his Instagram application on March 18 this year.

Judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar meted out the fine on Zul Ariffin, whose real name is Zulkifli Ariffin, 36, after he pleaded guilty to improper use of network facilities by sending offensive communication with intent to annoy others.

He was charged under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and can be punished under Subsection 233(3) of the same act.

The offense carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both and can be fined RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil, while Zul Ariffin was represented by lawyer P. Sivaram.

Last March 18, the actor created a controversy after uploading a video showing a ‘teaser’ of a hot scene from the drama ‘Perempuan Itu’ before removing the post and issuing an apology on social media. - Bernama