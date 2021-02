PETALING JAYA: The music has died for many entertainers and musicians on the live circuit nationwide, with some having sold their instruments to cover expenses.

With Covid-19 and the ensuing movement restrictions, entertainment outlets nationwide have been closed for close to a year, thus depriving musicians of their source of income.

Vocalist and keyboard player Amizan Ariffin, 57, soon found that he no longer had the means to earn his keep.

It came to a point where he was forced to sell his acoustic and electric guitars – one for as little as RM500 – just to put food on the table.

His prized digital stage piano, the tool of his trade, was sold for RM3,000, half the market price.

“I was desperate,” he told theSun yesterday. “I had bills to pay.”

Rather than give up, Amizan and his wife, vocalist Kyra Neng (pix) decided to sell homemade dishes online via their Facebook AAKITCHENMY. Their specialty includes Taiwanese Beef Noodles, a special on Wednesdays, and “Udang Masak Lemak”, an East Coast Malay dish with fresh prawns cooked in coconut milk and turmeric.

The couple even prepared meals for three days during the Chinese New Year festivities for a senior citizens’ homecare for lunch and dinner.

“It was quite a challenge as most of them have health conditions and were on special dietary requirements, but all went well.”

Amizan is a member of Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that aims to change the lives of performers in the Malaysian live circuit.

Its vice-president, Edwin Nathaniel, said the NGO has organised online entertainment featuring local talents to ensure their industry does not fade away.

This includes an upcoming Chap Goh Meh special at 9pm on Feb 26 via their Facebook page called Musicians for Musicians Malaysia.

“It’s sad that the performers cannot continue their trade,” he said.

“With so many Malaysians badly affected by untold sufferings and financial challenges, we hope the public would support us by viewing the performance on that day.”

One of the performers, guitarist Samuel Ang Hee Jiu, 42, from DB Sound Band, recalled that he started strumming the guitar when he was just nine. “It started as a fun thing.”

The father-of-two now conducts online guitar classes via Zoom. Each class is RM200 and he has 20 students.

He said musicians used to earn a living by playing regular gigs at pubs or concerts, as well as private functions.

“(A musician) could earn between RM200 and RM400 a gig,” he said, adding that with the restrictions in movement, there is now almost zero income.

Amizan agrees that it is a hard life for musicians now, having turned to a different trade to make ends meet.

“We’re on survival mode,” he said.

Nathaniel said a letter had been submitted to the prime minister that outlined several proposals which included a short-term subsidy for local musicians, a clear guideline for indoor busking in restaurants and nightclubs, a grant for musicians who perform online, and to assist performers in their Employees Provident Fund contribution.

“We are waiting for a meeting with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry to discuss the proposal further,” he said.