Additional 12 RFID lanes on PLUS Expressway now operational

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional 12 radio frequency identification (RFID) lanes on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway have been fully completed and began operations on March 11, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said that the additional RFID lanes were originally scheduled to be completed in mid-April, however, the work was completed ahead of schedule.

The additional RFID lanes are at toll plazas in Setia Alam, Subang, Jalan Duta, Putra Mahkota, Kajang, Kubang Semang, Sungai Besi, Shah Alam, Sungai Buloh, Rawang Selatan and Penang Bridge.

“I was also given an assurance that this RFID system will always be in the best condition. However, I also expect cooperation from RFID users on the PLUS expressway to always use the same RFID lane or payment mode when entering and exiting the toll plaza.

“At the same time, motorists should ensure that the eWallet balance is sufficient before starting the journey for a smoother travel experience,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook today.

He also congratulated PLUS Malaysia Berhad for successfully completing the work ahead of schedule.

In January, Nanta announced the additional 12 RFID lanes in several toll plazas on PLUS Expressway following complaints by motorists that a lack of such lanes was causing congestion. - Bernama