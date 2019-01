GEORGE TOWN: The additional building constructed at the premises of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Mak Mandin (Seberang Perai Utara), has received its Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and will be ready for the new school year on Jan 2.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the building which received its CCC on Dec 27 was built under the Special Stimulus Project in 2012.

“There were some technical problems during construction of the building and that had caused the delay in acquiring the CCC,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Teo said the Education Development Division of the ministry had taken the initiative to resolve the problem as soon as possible so that the building would be ready for students in the new year. — Bernama