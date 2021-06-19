Adequate livestock supply for Aidiladha — MAFI

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) is confident that the supply of livestock is adequate to meet the demand of sacrificial slaughters for Hari Raya Aidiladha, said its Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi.

He said the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) had taken into account the needs of mosques, surau and abattoirs for cattle and buffaloes (39,172 heads) as well as goats and sheep (21,949 heads) for the sacrificial slaughters in the festive season.

In fact, he said, according to JPV statistics as of May 31, the total cattle and buffalo stock stood at 43,842 heads.

He said 33,650 local cows and buffaloes were available for the local market for the Aidiladha slaughter while import livestock stood at 10,192 heads.

“Meanwhile, the supply of goats and sheep for the local market for the sacrificial slaughters was 24,316 heads as of May.

“A total 8,857 heads of imported goats and sheep are also available for the sacrificial slaughter, thus bringing the total available to 33,173 heads,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the Kota Bharu Abattoir Complex in Pengkalan Chepa, near here, which was also attended by Kelantan JPV deputy director, Dr Syarifah Asiah Mohd Amin.

On the same development, 27 JPV abattoirs in Peninsular Malaysia were prepared to be operational and 10 had met the conditions of the Export Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) for purpose of slaughtering livestock from Australia.

“In addition, JPV has issued licences to 35 private slaughterhouses in Peninsular Malaysia which can provide slaughter services for purpose of sacrifice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Che Abdullah also said the registered breeders under MAFI to date are 20,376 for cattle, buffaloes (1,454), goats (7,627) and sheep (1,421). — Bernama