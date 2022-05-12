Adequate supply of eggs, subsidised cooking oil in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Resident in Selangor have been assured of sufficient supply of eggs and subsidised one-kilogramme cooking oil in Selangor.

Selangor chief enforcement officer of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Mohd Khairi Jamaludin said even if there is shortage, it would only be temporary and confined to certain localities.

Supply will be restored within a reasonable period, he said in a statement today.

“Undeniably, there is limited purchase for eggs, but the situation is not critical,” he said, and called for cooperation of consumers to make purchases according to their needs.

Do not engage in panic buying by keeping a surplus of stock, he added.

On the one kilogramme cooking oil package, Mohd Khairi said inspections conducted today found that the supply was stable and sufficient to meet the demand of customers in the state.

“The government’s directive to limit to only three packets per purchase is reasonable to ensure that every body gets to enjoy subsidised cooking,“ he said.

Mohd Khairi said that the Selangor enforcement division of the ministry would continue to conduct daily checks on the price and supply of essential items in the market. - Bernama