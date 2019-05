SHAH ALAM: Fireman Muhd Adib Mohd Kassim likely sustained his injuries while exiting the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van hastily while it was moving in backwards, an inquest into his death was told today.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL)’s pathologist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi said Adib’s injuries and the situation on the ground (danger zone due to van moving backwards) did not show any sign of force imprinted on the fireman.

“The victim exited in a rush and hit the left-hand corner of the EMRS van door. This resulted in him suffering abrasions one the left side of his hip and seven broken ribs,“ he told the Shah Alam High Court before Coroner Rofiah Mohammad.

He also said based on the post-mortem report, Adib had knocked against the EMRS van door, fell and hit his chest against a hard surface.

“He hit his right chest on a hard, wide, blunt and rough surface.

“There was also bruising on the right chest and right upper arm; there were five broken ribs, left and right scars on the knees,“ he said.

Ahmad Hafizam also debunked the theory by former senior forensic and pathology consultant at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid that Adib was pulled out of the van.

Shahrom said that there were about two perpetrators who caused Muhammad Adib to be injured as he was pulled out of the van and then another one kicked the door against his chest.

Ahmad Hafizam said that more deaths could have occurred if Adib was pulled out.

“If this had happened (Adib being pulled out of the van), there is a high chance that the attacker would have been injured as well ... there would have been two post-mortems,“ he said.