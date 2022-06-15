Adib’s family withdraws action against Tommy Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of deceased fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has withdrawn the application to cite former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for contempt of court, The Malaysian Insight reports.

They have also decided to discontinue their action against the government.

Law firm Messrs Mohd Zubir Embong and Associates, who are representing Adib’s father Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid reportedly said the family no longer wanted to prolong the matter.

This marks the end of the proceedings brought by the family against Thomas and the AGC, the firm said, adding that the family hopes to move forward with a fresh start.

While the lawsuits have been withdrawn, the family said that this does not mean the investigation into who caused the death of Adib must stop.

There are three appeals pending, the first is an appeal brought by the AGC on whether the Coroner’s Court had the jurisdiction to hear and decide on committal proceedings.

Two other related appeals were brought by Adib’s father, Mohd Kassim, which included the appeal against a High Court’s decision in setting aside the Coroner’s decision to give him leave to initiate committal proceedings against Thomas.