SHAH ALAM: Seven rib fractures at the back of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was unlikely detected during the tenure of his treatment, an inquest was told today.

Professor Dr Shahrom Abdul Wahid, a retired pathologist from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital said it could have probably been missed out.

“I do not think anyone noticed the bruise at the back of his body. Even if they did notice the bruising, they probably did not report it as they were unsure if it was a substantial one.”

He pointed out the matter because no reports of the fractures were recorded prior to the post mortem which was conducted on Dec 18 at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

In fact, Shahrom said, no one had checked Adib’s back at all.

“I do not think anyone (from the Subang Jaya Medical Centre) looked at the back of his body. Even during his tenure at the National Heart Institute, I think no one noticed it as well.”

Shahrom elaborated that the fractures to Adib’s front four right ribs were likely caused due to being hit by a blunt and thin part of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) van’s front passenger door.

Earlier, Shahrom clarified that he was not directly involved in the investigation of the incident but was invited by lawyer, Syazlin Mansor, who represents the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and the Fire and Rescue Department to give his opinion on what had happened.

He said his opinions which were told in court is purely based on material resources, documents and an incident reconstruction session supervised by him with the help of the fire department’s personnel.

“I did not go to the scene to re-enact the incident. It was done at the Subang Jaya and Rawang Fire and Rescue Station.”

The inquest will proceed before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad tomorrow.