Admin assistant at Kadi’s office charged with 21 counts of making false claims

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 22: A civil servant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 21 counts of submitting false claims, involving RM16,800, to the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ).

Norazah Abdul Aziz, 49, made the plea before judge Datuk Abdul Kamal Arifin Ismail.

On all the charges, the woman, who is an administrative assistant at the Kluang District Kadi Office, was alleged to have submitted claims of RM800 a month for giving religious classes under the “Kelas Takmir Masjid dan Surau’ programme for the period between

January 15 and September, but were actually not held.

She was charged with committing the offence at the Kluang District Kadi Office between January 2015 and September 2016.

Norazah, represented by lawyer Siti Nur Baya Aman, was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all charges.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court and report herself at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Office every month.

Prosecuting officer from MACC Nur Mahirah Mohd Pauzi prosecuted.

The court set March 8 for mention and submission of documents.- Bernama