KUCHING: An administration manager fell victim to a Macau Scam and lost a total of RM329,400.

Sarawak Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the 52-year-old victim claimed he received a telephone call, purportedly from the Customs Department, seeking payment for arrears in unpaid Goods and Services Tax in Penang.

“The victim denied it as he has no business in Penang, but the call was allegedly connected to the Penang police where he was told by a police officer that his name was linked to a drug syndicate and money laundering,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said to settle the matter the victim was asked to bank-in a certain amount of money into an account.

The victim then made 31 money transfers, involving a total of RM329,400 between April 2 and 5 into five different accounts purportedly of an auditor at the National Audit Department, he added.

Mustafa Kamal said the victim realised he was cheated and lodged a police report when his attempts to contact the suspect after making the payment went futile. — Bernama