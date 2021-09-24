Adolescent vaccination: Follow the instructions, SOPs set - Khairy

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has reminded vaccination centres (PPV), district health offices (PKD) and district education offices (PPD) involved in the implementation of the vaccination programme for adolescents, not to issue different sets of instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also urged parents or guardians to bring their teenage children to the PPV according to the scheduled date and time.

“I wish to to remind all PPV, PKD and PPD involved, to follow the instructions or regulations that have been announced for the vaccination of adolescents.

“Please keep to the same set of instructions or SOPs for parents to avoid confusion. The deputy minister and I have explained this a few days ago,“ he told a press conference on Covid-19 development today.

He said the scheduled vaccination is being implemented to prevent congestion and a cluster of Covid-19 cases.

Khairy advised parents not to rush their children to the PPV as the appointments for the adolescent immunisation programme were made with the cooperation of the PKD and PPD in advance.

He said the scheduled vaccinations for adolescents at 156 public, integrated and school PPVs began yesterday, with walk-in vaccinations allowed only for out-of-school teenagers, those studying in public educational institutions and home school students.

Meanwhile he said, the Health Ministry was looking into a solution to improve the check out function in the MySejahtera application.

He noted there were several occasions when users did not check out after leaving the premises, adding that he too had ‘slept’ in a supermarket because he had forgotten to check out.

“We will look into this to ensure that the check out feature is used properly.

“The purpose of the check out function is to know our location during a specific period, which is good, but we need to improve it further,” he added.

-Bernama