Aerial surveillance shows decreasing water levels in three Johor districts: Police

MUAR: An aerial surveillance by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today found the flood situation in the districts of Segamat, Kluang and Muar showing positive signs of decreasing water levels.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (General Operations Force) Department deputy director Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said this could be clearly seen from the air.

“In Kluang, for example, the areas around Kampung Contoh and the Orang Asli village are showing signs of water levels decreasing, although, in some other areas like Bukit Kepong, Muar, the situation is still not stable,” he told reporters after carrying out an aerial survey of the floods in Johor at the General Operations Force 6thh Battalion Camp, Bakri, here, today.

He also said that helicopters from the PDRM air wing unit and Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department had been used to send food supplies to interior areas cut off from main routes due to floods.

As of 4 pm today, the District Disaster Management Committee reported that the number of flood victims in Johor had dropped to 3,498 people from 969 families in seven districts, adding that they have all been placed at 38 temporary relief centres. - Bernama