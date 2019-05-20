Aesthetic industry consumer protection group founded

PETALING JAYA: The establishment of the Malaysian Aesthetic Industry Education and Consumers Association (MAIECA) will help consumers stay away from unqualified aestheticians practitioners.

According to MAIECA president Prof Datuk Seri Dr Alex Ong many consumers have reported being victimised and deceived by low-priced services in cosmetology, plastic surgery, treatment and injection, etc.

“The issue remains unanswered, hence, in an effort to educate consumers understand the aesthetic industry and enhancing their prevention awareness, the legitimate medical aesthetic professionals have established MAIECA,” he said in a press statement during MAIECA’s first council swearing-in at the International Beauty Fair.

“Certified legitimate medical aesthetic professionals have established the Malaysian Aesthetic Industry Education and Consumers Association (MAIECA), as well as set up a Consumer Coordination Unit in the association.”

He said that the Consumer Coordination Unit will resolve consumers’ complaints related to issues in cosmetology, plastic surgery, treatment or injection besides educating consumers to be aware of and guard against related marketing gimmicks on social media.

The media had earlier reported that there are approximately 20,000 uncertified aestheticians in comparison with only 200 certified holders of professional qualifications.

Ong added that the aesthetic industry has huge potential in developing into a big industry which can be aesthetic tourism, similar to medical tourism.

“These problems are not getting resolved, and we hope that the government will address these problems, including allocating funds to the aesthetic industry, working hand-in-hand to educate and reinforce consumers’ awareness in aesthetic and plastic surgery,” he said.

Ong said Malaysia’s aesthetic industry must sustain the excellence in its reputation and services, resolving existing problems, and through medical aesthetic education, fostering qualified and certified medical aestheticians and aesthetic medicine assistants.