PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has ordered for the sudden death case of political aide Teoh Beng Hock to be reopened for fresh investigations.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin (pix) today said the AGC’s directive, which was received on Saturday, had ordered the police to investigate the case for wrongful confinement under Section 542 of the Penal Code.

Following this police have formed a task force comprising of Selangor and federal police personnel to re-investigate the case.

Noor Azam said the decision comes after the Appeals Court’s found Teoh’s death a criminal case, his fall from a building was caused by unlawful actions, the cause of the incident was a result of being pressed by one or many individuals including Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers and that his detention was constructive.

He said to date police have recorded the statements of five witnesses including Seri Kembangan assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah and lawyer Manoharan Malayalam.

Noor Azam said police will also call up writer Tricia Yeoh to record her statement over an article pertaining to the case which she wrote in a local English daily.

“We will also be calling up a number of other witnesses including those from the MACC to have their statements recorded. We will also submit our findings to the AGC from time to time for further instructions,“ he said.