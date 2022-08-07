AG heads newly-formed committee to investigate KLIA incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A committee has been set up to investigate the incident involving a senior government official and an immigration officer at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the committee, chaired by Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun will convene a meeting as soon as possible to conduct an investigation into the incident that was reported to have occurred on Aug 3.

The committee members are Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Auditor General Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The committee would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to give due judgement to both parties, Mohd Zuki said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, a senior government official was alleged to have used abusive language against an immigration officer at the KLIA for not adhering to the stipulated practices and procedures. - Bernama