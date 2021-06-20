AG should resign if parliament not reconvened, says LKS

PETALING JAYA: Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun should resign if he could not convince Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin to avoid a constitutional crisis and co-operate with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers and convene Parliament before Aug 1, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

The DAP leader pointed out that if the emergency is ended on Aug 1, then Parliament should meet on Aug 2.

“Malaysians do not want a constitutional crisis but a single-minded national effort to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic as more than 4,000 people in Malaysia have died from the coronavirus,” he said in a statement.

“The Attorney-General is the chief legal adviser of the Prime Minister. If the Attorney-General cannot convince the Prime Minister to avoid a constitutional crisis and to co-operate with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Rulers to convene Parliament before August 1 to win the war against Covid-19 pandemic, he should resign from his office.”